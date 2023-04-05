Free Easter trail at Portsmouth's Victoria Park
A free Easter trail is being at at Portsmouth’s Victoria Park on to help keep youngsters entertained during the holidays.
The trail is being held on Thursday, April 6 between 11am to 1pm where visitors can drop into the the park at the gazebo near the fountain anytime from 11am-1pm to start the Easter story trail. Suitable for children under 11, there is a treat for everyone taking part.
Artwork from the Art Competition for schools and community groups will also be displayed on the hoardings.