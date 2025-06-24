Free swimming, climbing and gym sessions will be on offer in Portsmouth as part of an open weekend.

On July 5 and 6, visitors will be able to explore a variety of BH Live Active leisure facilities at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre, Pyramids in Southsea, Charter Community Sports Centre, and Portsmouth Gymnastics & Tennis Centre.

Free activities include family and adult gym sessions, selected junior sessions, and public swimming. A selection of group exercise classes, including Yoga, dance workout sessions, and a variety of Les Mills™ classes, will be available to encourage more people to explore BH Live Active’s packed class timetable.

Young people are encouraged to try out a new activity too, with bookable sessions available across several of BH Live Active’s leisure attractions. These include AquaDash!, an inflatable aqua obstacle course, and indoor climbing attraction Clip ‘N Climb at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre. Public sessions will also be available at Ninjair, an inflatable indoor obstacle course at Charter Community Sports Centre.

Free junior activities include Soccer Stars, Tots Tennis, Mini Tennis, Junior Tennis, Tots Basketball, and many more will be available at Portsmouth Tennis Centre. Family Fun and Gym Play sessions will also be available at Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre.

Kids can make a splash at selected Wet & Wacky pool sessions at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre and Charter Community Sports Centre. Discounted Play & Bounce sessions will also be available at Exploria – Portsmouth’s largest soft play and bounce centre located in Pyramids at Southsea.

Public swimming is also free year-round at all BH Live Active pools across Portsmouth for under 12s (when accompanied by a full paying adult) as part of BH Live’s initiative to encourage more children to develop life-saving skills in the water.

How to participate in free gym and classes

Register to attend the free open weekend online at bhliveactive.org.uk/open-weekend-pcc. Registration includes access to one centre of their choosing and:

Free gym sessions for adults and families

Free Junior sessions

Free public swimming sessions

Bookable activities, including:

As well as free activities, there will also be exclusive offers and giveaways over the weekend, including the opportunity to win a free month’s membership (T&Cs apply)**.

Visitors can relax and grab a bite to eat at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre’s recently redecorated Terrace Café or at the South Terrace at Pyramids, a pop-up outdoor café and bar offering stunning views across Southsea’s seafront. A café serving snacks, refreshments, and hot meals is also available in Exploria.

Mountbatten Leisure Centre, Pyramids, Exploria at Pyramids, Charter Community Sports Centre, and Portsmouth Gymnastics & Tennis Centre are owned by Portsmouth City Council and run in partnership with registered charity and social enterprise BH Live.

On behalf of BH Live, Rob Cunningham, director of leisure and business development, shared: “We’re excited to welcome everyone to our open weekend at BH Live Active centres across the city. We hope this event will bring people of all ages together to enjoy the benefits of physical activity. It’s a great opportunity for local residents to connect, socialise, explore their local leisure centre, and support one another in leading more active lives.”

Cllr Lee Hunt, cabinet member for community safety, leisure & sport said: "As a council we work hard to support and encourage healthy lifestyles in all our communities, and consistently promote positive physical health and activity.

"We have a strong partnership with BH Live and we are grateful to them for going above and beyond to offer these free activities to our residents. It sounds like it's going to be a fun weekend!."

More information about Exploria, including facilities, opening times, and sessions, is available online at exploria.org.uk. Facilities and opening times vary per centre. More information is available online at bhliveactive.org.uk.