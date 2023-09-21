News you can trust since 1877
Freshers in Portsmouth 2023: Here are 6 clubs and pubs in the city perfect for Freshers

Thousands of students will be moving into the heart of the city this weekend and if you are new to the area, there are a number of popular Freshers spots.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:58 BST

From The Astoria to the Dockyard, Guildhall Walk is one of the hot spots that students flock to for a good night out.

The strip hosts a range of different venues from clubs to pubs and bars and there are even some venues further out from the centre.

Here are six venues in the city known for their popularity amongst students on a night out:

The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Matthew Clark

1. Freshers in queue for The Astoria. 28 Sep 2021. Photo by Matthew Clark

The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Matthew Clark Photo: Matthew Clark

The Pryzm Club, Stanhope Road, is one of the most popular clubs in the city.

2. Pryzm Portsmouth

The Pryzm Club, Stanhope Road, is one of the most popular clubs in the city. Photo: Pryzm Portsmouth

For cheesy tunes and light-hearted fun, our readers said you can't beat a night at Popworld.

3. Popworld

For cheesy tunes and light-hearted fun, our readers said you can't beat a night at Popworld. Photo: Google Street View

Eden, a nightclub in Gunwharf Quays, has proved a popular choice.

4. Eden

Eden, a nightclub in Gunwharf Quays, has proved a popular choice. Photo: Shaun Roster

