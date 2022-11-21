Visitors to the popular museum, run by Portsmouth City Council, will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of Christmas-themed events that are either free or included in the price of a museum ticket.

On Friday from 5pm to 8pm there will be a festive evening opening with a Christmas choir concert, including after-dark tours of LCT 7074, drinks and nibbles and a pop-up exhibition from local artist Neil Marshall. To secure your place email [email protected], or ring (023) 9288 2555.

Neil Marshall will also host a mini-exhibition and 'meet the artist' day on Sunday, November 27, from 11am-4pm, which will be free to enter, no ticket or booking required. And then on Saturday December 3 it’s Marvellous Models and a Christmas quiz. Entry requires a regular museum ticket.