BE TRANSPORTED into the festive spirit at the D-Day Story, in Southsea with Christmas events hosted onboard the last surviving Landing Craft Tank (LCT) 7074, which transported men and tanks across the English channel.
Visitors to the popular museum, run by Portsmouth City Council, will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of Christmas-themed events that are either free or included in the price of a museum ticket.
On Friday from 5pm to 8pm there will be a festive evening opening with a Christmas choir concert, including after-dark tours of LCT 7074, drinks and nibbles and a pop-up exhibition from local artist Neil Marshall. To secure your place email [email protected], or ring (023) 9288 2555.
Neil Marshall will also host a mini-exhibition and 'meet the artist' day on Sunday, November 27, from 11am-4pm, which will be free to enter, no ticket or booking required. And then on Saturday December 3 it’s Marvellous Models and a Christmas quiz. Entry requires a regular museum ticket.