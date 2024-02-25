Portsmouth Ghostbusters return to Port Solent for Cancer Research UK fundraiser - pictures from the event
Families were delighted to meet Portsmouth’s Ghostbusters this weekend at a returning charity fundraiser.
Cosplay enthusiasts the Portsmouth Ghostbusters made a special appearance at Port Solent, Portsmouth, on Saturday, February 24, meeting and greeting members of the public, posing for pictures and selfies, and fundraising for Cancer Research UK. In addition to the meet and greet, there were a variety of items available for purchase, with all proceeds going directly to Cancer Research UK.
According to the group’s Facebook page, £378.15 was raised for the charity.
For more information and event updates, visit www.pompeyghostbusters.co.uk.