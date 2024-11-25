Glee as Toys R Us opens its doors in Fareham - 9 brilliant pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:17 BST
Families queued to get a glimpse inside the brand new Toys R Us which opened its doors in Fareham over the weekend.

After weeks of excitement, an in-store Toys R Us has opened within the WHSmith in West Street, Fareham – and it has gone down extremely well with youngsters. The store opened on Saturday, November 23 and the first 50 children to the store received a goody bag worth £15 which resulted in families flocking to the new site.

Ian Sanders, group commercial development director for WHSmith, said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys“R”Us in Fareham. WHSmith is known for being the Hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services.

"Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”

The new in-store Toys R Us comes after WHSmith announced that it would be partnering with the beloved toy store to open a number of shops ahead of Christmas including one in Havant which opened last month.

Here are 9 fabulous pictures of the opening event:

Lewis Harry, 8, who was first in the queue, cuts the ribbon, with manager Bryony Waldron, right, and other staff at the opening of Toys R Us shop in WHSmith, West Street, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-09)

1. Toys R Us, Fareham

Lewis Harry, 8, who was first in the queue, cuts the ribbon, with manager Bryony Waldron, right, and other staff at the opening of Toys R Us shop in WHSmith, West Street, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-09) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

The Sterland family at the opening of Toys R Us in WHSmith, West Street, Fareham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-10)

2. Toys R Us, Fareham

The Sterland family at the opening of Toys R Us in WHSmith, West Street, Fareham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-10) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Inside the new Toys R Us in WHSmith, West Street, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-07)

3. Toys R Us, Fareham

Inside the new Toys R Us in WHSmith, West Street, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-07) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Inside the new Toys R Us shop in WHSmith, West Street, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-07)

4. Toys R Us, Fareham

Inside the new Toys R Us shop in WHSmith, West Street, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-07) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

