After weeks of excitement, an in-store Toys R Us has opened within the WHSmith in West Street, Fareham – and it has gone down extremely well with youngsters. The store opened on Saturday, November 23 and the first 50 children to the store received a goody bag worth £15 which resulted in families flocking to the new site.
Ian Sanders, group commercial development director for WHSmith, said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys“R”Us in Fareham. WHSmith is known for being the Hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services.
"Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”
The new in-store Toys R Us comes after WHSmith announced that it would be partnering with the beloved toy store to open a number of shops ahead of Christmas including one in Havant which opened last month.
