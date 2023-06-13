Marwell Zoo’s enchanted nature lights event will be full of half a million twinkling lights, brand new illuminations, dazzling photo opportunities and interactive elements. Children of all ages will be able to play in our LED playground, walk across light-up stepping stones, and strike a pose on Rainbow Road. This year’s multicoloured light tunnel spans an incredible 36 metres and our specially created Enchanted Tree will tower overhead mesmerising children and adults alike.

Making his Glow Marwell debut, Father Christmas will be spreading festive cheer in his magical grotto – don’t forget to pay him a visit! (£10 per child on selected dates, subject to availability).

The popular festive event is making a return for 2023

Nicky Cole, senior events manager, said: ‘Glow Marwell is back for 2023 and, with more than half a million lights, it's guaranteed to be bigger and better than ever before.

‘Following the success of last year’s event we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that this year’s displays are even more magical!

‘And we’re thrilled to be able to confirm that Father Christmas will be returning to Marwell with an enchanted forest themed grotto for his first ever Glow Marwell event! It’s going to be one not to miss.’

There will be treats galore at our festive food cabins with sweet and savoury delights designed to tempt the taste buds. The whimsical Wishing Tree will return, along with snow machines, Christmas trees and the incredibly popular fire pits for marshmallow toasting. Marwell’s ancient trees will enjoy a gentle colourwash of light and the silhouette boxes will be back for the perfect selfie!

Plus, the Hampshire zoo is adding a dusting of snowflakes, beautiful butterflies, colourful clouds and some very special light shows. The trail will be lit from 4pm until 8pm and, for the first time, Glow Marwell tickets include free entry to the zoo too with entry from 1pm.