It’s becoming a tradition that Marwell Zoo, between Winchester and Bishop’s Waltham, transforms into an illuminated wonderland for December, joining many other attractions with sound and light shows around the site. This is the third year that the event is held, and it remains a magical experience.

We went with our two children Eddie and Rosanna for a preview night. On a perfect evening - crisp but not too cold, and no rain - we strolled round the zoo, enjoying the (mostly) all-new displays and this year’s theme of fire, earth, air and water. A few years ago we had a year-long family pass (well worth it, by the way, if you get a pass by upgrading your ticket on a regular visit. We went so many times) and therefore we know the zoo fairly well. It’s ingenious how the lights trail passes the enclosures, and makes you forget the animals are there. Every now and then you’ll catch sight of a fence sign saying, for example, “Giraffe” and realise how disguised the route makes the actual zoo appear.

Whether it’s strolling through light tunnels, looking at the ‘jellyfish’ in the ocean display, or wandering under the snow machines, at every turn the lights make you want to stand, stare and drink them in - and there are plenty of other treats along the way. It’s not just Cafe Graze that has food on offer, but there are German sausage and noodle stands in front of Marwell Hall - and even better, inside the Hall itself is Father Christmas, accommodated there for the first time in the Glow era.

The children insisted on face paints, which had the twist of being done with UV paint and so changed colour under some of the lights. As a tired little penguin and parrot headed back to the car, clutching a gift from Santa, the well-worn phrase rang true - Christmas really had come early.

Nicky Cole, senior events manager at Marwell Zoo, said: “We’re delighted Glow Marwell 2024 is now live for all our guests to enjoy. After months of hard work with our incredible teams, it’s wonderful to see the event come to life. This year, we’re taking you through a magical world of breathtaking new displays, returning beloved favourites and interactive experiences, ensuring there’s something for everyone.”

Marwell is hosting two Quiet Glow Marwell dates on Monday, December 2 and Monday, December 9 for those who would like a calmer and more relaxed experience.

Tickets for Glow Marwell, from Friday, November 29 until Monday, December 30 on selected dates, must be pre-booked. Admission also includes free access to the zoo from 1pm until 4pm, so you can explore the 140-acre park and learn about the animals then watch as the zoo transforms into a twinkling wonderland. Marwell Wildlife is a conservation and education charity, dedicated to working for balance in the natural world.

For more information and to book tickets, visit marwell.org.uk

1 . Underwater Jellyfish in the 'water' zone of Glow Marwell 2024 | NationalWorld Photo: Tom Morton Photo Sales

2 . Lit up The tunnel of lights | NationalWorld Photo: Tom Morton Photo Sales

3 . Jumping Illuminated stepping stones at Glow Marwell 2024 | NationalWorld Photo: Tom Morton Photo Sales

4 . Follow the path Glow Marwell | Tom Morton Photo: Tom Morton Photo Sales