The Golden Lion in Fareham hosted Goldenfest 2025, generating funds for Rowans Hospice - who provide palliative care to those with life-limiting illnesses while supporting their loved ones.

Landlord Jamie, performing as his drag persona Chloe Mydia, said: “Rowans Hospice is a very deserving charity. They do so much, let's raise the money!

Items were auctioned off to generate funds while residents enjoyed the outside bar, BBQ, music acts, and drag performances.

Angela Saxton wrote on Facebook: “What a fantastic day for a wonderful charity, shame about the weather but it didn’t dampen people’s spirits. And to finish off with masters of rock just perfect. Keep up the good work Golden Lion team.”

Here are 11 pictures taken from the fundraiser. You can find out more about Rowans Hospice by visiting its website here.

Landlord Jamie, aka Chloe Mydia.

From left, Sallie and Paul Hills, and Alister and Amy O'Neill.

Jayne Aylott, left, and Debbie Evans.