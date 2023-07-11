Thousands of people will be flocking to the Festival of Speed which is taking place from Thursday, July 13 until Sunday, July 16 with roads in and around Chichester, including the A27, expected to be busy.

A number of road closures will also be in place during the duration of the Festival of Speed with access maintained for residents.

The closures are:

New Road, Westhampnett: From the junction with Woodcote Roundabout to the junction of A285 Petworth Road

Kennel Hill, Goodwood: From the junction of Pook Lane to the junction with Selhurst Park Road

Waterbeach Road, Strettington From the junction of New Road to the junction of New Barn Hill

Claypit Lane & Madgwick Lane Westhampnett from the junction of New Road (Woodcote Roundabout) to the junction with Old Place Lane

Pook Lane, Lavant from the junction with Kennel Hill to the junction of Fordwater Road

Lower Road, East Lavant: From the junction of Fordwater Lane to the junction with Pook Lane

For more information visit https://one.network/

Visitors attending the event are asked to follow the designated route to the carpark which will be from the A27, rather than following a sat nav.

Tickets remain on sale for the Thursday (July 13) but have sold out for other days. They cost £60 for an adult, £30 for a young person aged (13 to 21) with children under the age of 12 going free.