Flashback to Annie Mac’s DJ session at Goodwood in June 2022. www.polopictures.co.uk ©2022 Clive Bennett Photography

Since it’s inception in 2013, these iconic nights of post-racing entertainment in the parade ring of the racecourse north of Chichester comes with a fresh line up of international DJs – and this year if no different with Berlin artist

Claptone certain to wow the crowds in the first of the sell-out series starting on Friday, June 9.

Quickly establishing a place in dance music’s upper echelons, Claptone’s living existence is shrouded in mystery, with a beak-style mask hiding his identity. This mysterious yet light-hearted charm adds obvious appeal to a house and tech set, which will feature remixes such as ‘No eyes ft Jaw’ and ‘In The Night.’

Two-time Grammy Award nominated Felix da Housecat continues the party on Friday, June 16. Oozing charisma while combining musical and mental eccentricity, this blend has kept the American DJ and record producer in high reverence for over two decades.

To bring Three Friday Nights to an ultimate crescendo, Grammy Award Winner Roger Sanchez takes to the decks on Friday, June 23. Famed for his remixes including ‘Hella Good’ by No Doubt as well as chart-topping originals such as ‘Another Chance’ and ‘Dream On Me,’ he is a four-time DJ Awards winner for Best House DJ and has received eight IDMA nominations for Best American DJ.

This year, racegoers are encouraged to celebrate a new ‘reflection’ theme which will be carried through lighting installations, dress code and surprise performances throughout the night. Crumpets and tea will be offered to racegoers as they depart the course, while complimentary return bus journeys to Chichester Train Station.

Adult admission tickets start from £40, with Juniors (13-17) starting from £30. All products are expected to sell-out and can be purchased at Goodwood.com by calling 01243 755055.