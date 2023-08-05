News you can trust since 1877
Gosport Priddy's Hard Rampart Open Day postponed due to Antoni

The chairman of the Portsmouth and Gosport History Group has announced that the Gosport Priddy's Hard Rampart Open Day has been postponed.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read

Gosport Priddy's Hard Rampart Open Day was due to take place today (August 5) between 10am and 5pm – but it has been postponed due to the adverse weather conditions following Storm Antoni.

The event was going to offer families a day full of history and entertainment with artillery and musket displays, military history exhibitions, displays and artefacts.

The chairman of the group took to Facebook to announce that the event has had to be postponed due to the horrible and potentially dangerous weather conditions.

The chairman said: “We have taken the very hard decision to postpone the event. It’s not a decision I wanted to take but I want to put the safety of the visitors, the attendees and the traders at the upmost highest for this event so don’t worry, we will be coming back – It is a great shame.”

For more information about when it will be rescheduled for, click here.

