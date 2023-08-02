News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Gosport Priddy's Hard Rampart Open Day will be taking place this weekend - here's what to expect

From artillery displays to historic exhibitions, there is something for everyone at Priddy’s Hard Rampart Open Day this weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 23:03 BST

Portsmouth and Gosport History are hosting a free family event where people can delve into hundreds of years worth of history.

The event will be taking place on August 5 between 10am and 5:30pm and it is a unique opportunity for people to travel back in time and delve into an interesting history.

The timetable for the day includes artillery and musket displays, military history exhibitions and displays and there will be artefacts from the Portsmouth and Gosport History group.

Sunrise at Priddy's Hard Gosport taken by Alison Treacher.Sunrise at Priddy's Hard Gosport taken by Alison Treacher.
    SEE ALSO: Here are flood warnings, according to the Met Office

    There will also be military vehicles, a military parade, war discussions and much more for people to get involved in.

    The event has been created in partnership with Montserrat Events CIC, Jolly Antiques, Sally Antiques, Lee Victory Festival, and The Overlord Show.

    For more information about the event click here to visit the website.

