Things to do in Portsmouth: Gosport Priddy's Hard Rampart Open Day will be taking place this weekend - here's what to expect
Portsmouth and Gosport History are hosting a free family event where people can delve into hundreds of years worth of history.
The event will be taking place on August 5 between 10am and 5:30pm and it is a unique opportunity for people to travel back in time and delve into an interesting history.
The timetable for the day includes artillery and musket displays, military history exhibitions and displays and there will be artefacts from the Portsmouth and Gosport History group.
There will also be military vehicles, a military parade, war discussions and much more for people to get involved in.
The event has been created in partnership with Montserrat Events CIC, Jolly Antiques, Sally Antiques, Lee Victory Festival, and The Overlord Show.