The Great South run is back again this year after the event was delayed in 2020 due to Coronavirus.

Are you thinking about taking part in the Great South Run?

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 edition of the event:

When is it?

This year's Great South Run will be on Sunday, October 17. The 5k and Junior Mini Great South Run will be on Saturday, October 16.

What is the route?

The Great South Run will commence on Clarence Esplanade in Southsea again this year.

This 10 mile event will take runners past Clarence Pier and up towards Portsmouth Harbour and the Historic Dockyard.

Then runners will make their way towards Portsmouth and Southsea Train Station, they will then go through Southsea and towards Eastney. Eventually, runners will meet the finish line by Southsea Castle, on Southsea Seafront.

How to register and how much does it cost?

Registration is still open for runners to sign up to this years' event. You can sign up via the official Great South Run Website but you will need to make account before paying the running fee.

The prices are as follows-

Great South Run- £46 per person

Great South Run 5k: £25 per person

Great South Run Mini and Junior: £19 per person.

How do I sign up for the Great South Run 5k?

This event will take place on Saturday October 16. You must be 14 years old or over to partake in this event. To take part, sign up on the Great South Run Website.

How Do I sign up for the Great South Junior and Mini run?

Entries are still open for the Great South Junior and Mini runs. To enter for the Mini run, you need to be 3-8 years old and to enter the Junior run, you need to be 9-15 years old. The distance for the Junior race is 2.5k whilst the Mini race is 1.5k. If you're up for the challenge, you can sign up on the Great South Run website.

