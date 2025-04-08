Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entries are selling out quickly for this year’s milestone Great South Run event as runners look to make up for last year’s cancellation.

The 2025 AJ Bell Great South Run on October 19 will be the 35 year anniversary of the popular annual 10-mile event, and entries are expected to sell out in the coming days. With last year’s cancellation due to the weather, the majority of the 2024 participants chose to roll their places over to this year leading to even more limited places available this year.

Entries are close to selling out for the 2025 Great South Run. | Great South Run

Paul Foster, chief executive at The Great Run Company, said: “The AJ Bell Great South Run is a landmark event for us, and we are looking forward to celebrating 35 incredible years of this fantastic event in October.

“With hundreds of thousands of participants joining us since the inaugural event in 1990, this year is on track to be our biggest yet with entries expected to sell out within days.

“The Great South Run has built an incredible legacy in the world of mass participation and athletics, it’s a must in the running calendar with many British and European records broken along the South Coast, and the event raises millions for charity each year, which we’re incredibly proud of.”

There are expected to be around 25,000 runners taking part in this years event with the route once again passing by some of the city’s biggest landmarks before finishing on Clarence Esplanade. To sign up to the Great South Run visit: https://www.greatrun.org/events/great-south-run/

Entries are also open to the Junior (ages 9-15) and Mini (ages 3-8) Great South Run which is taking place on Saturday, October 18. These sold out well in advance of the event last year, which managed to go ahead before the weather hit, and is expected to be in high demand again this year.

The Mini and Junior Great South Run give younger athletes the chance to get involved and experience a taste of the big event as crowds cheer them on. To sign up visit: https://www.greatrun.org/events/junior-mini-great-south-run/.