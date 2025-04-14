Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Runners have snapped up the last remaining entries for this year’s Great South Run completing what will be a record field of participants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Coast’s annual 10-mile run will take place on Sunday, October 19, marking a return of the event after last year’s cancellation due to high winds and stormy weather. Organisers of the AJ Bell Great South Run have now confirmed that entries have sold out for the run which will be marking its 35th anniversary.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive at the Great Run Company, said: “The AJ Bell Great South Run is a popular fixture in both the road running and athletics calendar, and we’re looking forward to a landmark celebration this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hundreds of thousands of participants have joined us since the inaugural event in 1990, building a wonderful history and heritage, conquering incredible challenges, and raising tens of millions of pounds. We’re busy working on plans to make it a celebration to remember and hopefully the best one yet.”

The Great South Run 2025 has no sold out - but there are ways you can still get involved.

While the entries have now sold out, places could become available in the future. If you missed out on a place, you can join the wait list, where you can be the first to know if space becomes available.

Another option is to enter via a charity place and be one of many that helps to raise millions for worthwhile causes. Further information on how to join can be found on: www.greatrun.org/events/great-south-run/#run-for-charity

Although Sunday’s main event is sold out, places remain available for the AJ Bell Great South 5k, as well as the Junior and Mini Great South Run taking place on Saturday, October 18. Last year, these events all sold out well in advance and are expected to do so again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mini event is open to ages 3-8 and the Junior to ages 9-15. Youngsters get a taste of the big event buzz and earn a t-shirt and medal for their efforts in these events.

To find out more about the event and how to sign up visit greatrun.org/events/great-south-run