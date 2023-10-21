Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of runners descended on Southsea earlier this month to test their endurance for a variety of good causes. The 10 mile event saw people travel past Portsmouth Cathedral, Clarence Pier, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, HMS Victory and other historical landmarks.

People also took part in the 5km race, with younger ones also raising money for charities while running in the junior’s 2.5km race and the mini 1.2km dash. A Great South Run spokesperson said tickets are now available for next year’s events.

Entries are now open for the Great South Run 2024 - here is when it starts, the ticket prices and how to book. Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-793)

They added: “The AJ Bell Great South Run is probably the world’s favourite 10 mile running event, with inspiring history, salty air and glorious sea views guaranteed. Portsmouth’s supporters will keep your spirits and motivation up the whole way round, with blaring music, cheers, high fives, fist bumps all part of the incredible AJ Bell Great South Run experience.”

Next year’s events will take place between October 19 and 20. The first 1,000 people will be able to take advantage of a £9 discount on their entry.

You have to be aged 16 and over to enter the 10 mile race. Early bird entries cost £39 and can be purchased on the Great South Run website.