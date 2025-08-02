Gunwharf Quays street food festival is taking place from Friday, August 1 until Sunday, August 3, giving people the chance to try out street food stalls inspired by cultures across the world. The News headed to event on Friday to capture scenes from the day as family and friends enjoyed many food offerings set up in the Plaza.
The stalls on offer include Riddle & Finn’s Oysters from Brighton, Southampton-based sushi experts Woosabi, and Portsmouth’s FISH, best known for their delectable lobster rolls. There is much more besides though with Italian, Spanish, Indian and Mexican cuisines all represented.
Find 15 pictures of the day below:
1. Gunwharf Street Food Festival
Emma Vaughan, Amy Crook and Libby Pearson looking forward to tucking into some oysters from the Riddle & Finns champagne and oyster stall. Picture: Sarah Standing (010825-7944) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Gunwharf Street Food Festival
Crowds peruse the many delicious options on offer. Picture: Sarah Standing (010825-1425) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Gunwharf Street Food Festival
Holy Cannoli! A selection of traditional Italian pastries on offer at the Gunwharf Street Food Festival. Picture: Sarah Standing (010825-1402) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Gunwharf Street Food Festival
Brooke Smith, Becky Mundy, Kier Foster and Jane Leach from Fish based at the Camber Docks. Picture: Sarah Standing (010825-7951) Photo: Sarah Standing
