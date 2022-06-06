Hampshire Astronomical Group to host talk by University of Portsmouth professor

The event will take place at Clanfield Memorial Hall on South Lane, Clanfield on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Doors will open from 7.30pm, with an 8pm start time for attendees.

Professor Claudia Maraston will present the astronomy talk, which is titled: ‘Stellar Population Models: theoretical spectra for studying galaxies up to the dawn of time’.

Hampshire Astronomical Group will host a talk by Professor Claudia Maraston this week.

Having completed her PhD at the University of Bologna in 1998, followed by postdoctoral studies in Munich and Oxford, the professor joined the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation at Portsmouth University in 2007.

That year she was awarded a €1.4 million EC grant for the UniMass project to research galaxy evolution, in particular the understanding of the formation and evolution processes that galaxies have undergone across cosmic time by means of the study of their stellar populations.

The upcoming talk will see the University of Portsmouth professor explore the models for galaxy spectra she designed to calculate the spectro-photometric evolution of stellar populations and to further the study of galaxy formation and evolution.

For this pioneering work, she was awarded the 2018 Eddington medal of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Attendees will receive free refreshments and they will have the chance to talk to the professor about her findings after the talk has concluded.

There will also be a raffle and an astronomy book sale to raise funds for the Hampshire Astronomical Group.

Tickets are priced at £3 for non-members and they will be available on the door.