Hampshire fireworks: Bonfire Night 2021 displays at Stockheath Common, Ageas Bowl, Winchester, Havant, Fareham and Hayling Island
BONFIRE Night is this week and there are plenty of events scheduled in and around Portsmouth.
There will be plenty of fireworks displays to enjoy across the Portsmouth area as well as in wider Hampshire.
It is the first time since 2019 that there will be proper bonfire night events, due to the Covid restrictions in place in 2020.
Here are the Bonfire Night displays across the Portsmouth area:
Portsmouth
Cosham fireworks display – the King George V playfield display took place on Novemeber 3.
Gunwharf Quays is not holding a fireworks display in 20201, it has been confirmed.
READ ALSO: Gunwharf Quays will not be putting on a firework display in 2021 - but promises 'exciting' festive plans
Gosport
HMS Sultan – the fireworks display took place on October 28.
Havant
Stockheath Common – the popular fireworks display will be back for 2021. It will take place on Friday (Bonfire Night).
Fareham
St Anthony's Catholic Primary School – This school is holding its annual fireworks display on Saturday – you can get tickets here.
Hayling Island
Funlands Fright Nights – the amusement park had fireworks as part of the Halloween events on October 27 and 30.
Hampshire
Winchester – the bonfire and fireworks display will take place on Saturday. It starts with a torch procession through Winchester before the bonfire is lit and the fireworks take place.
Ageas Bowl – the fireworks display will take place on Friday for the first time since 2019. You can get tickets here.
Totton fireworks – this display is set to music from a DJ and takes place at Totton and Eling Cricket Club. It takes place on November 7. The show starts at 6.30pm.
Other displays
Bognor Regis display – the display will take place at Bognor football club on Sunday. Gates open at 5pm and fireworks begin at 7pm.