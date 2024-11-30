Wonder, the children’s role play space in the Meridian Centre, hosted its own Christmas lights turn on and had some special guests come along to help them. The Grinch was accompanied by a cheeky elf as they greeted the children and gave the day an extra special festive feel.

To add to the Christmas feel there was snow falling and children were dressed in their festive best. Alongside the grand switch-on there was pass-the-parcel and many more games to entertain the little ones.

Here are 13 pictures of the light switch on at Wonder in Havant:

Children were excited to meet the Elf and The Grinch on Friday, November 29 at Wonder in Havant.

Children were excited to meet the Elf and The Grinch on Friday, November 29 at Wonder in Havant.

Reyah, 3, enjoying the Havant Christmas lights switch on at Wonder.

The staff at Wonder with the Elf and Grinch