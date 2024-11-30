Havant Christmas lights switch on at Wonder as the Grinch and the elf make an appearance to delight the children

By Joe Williams
Published 30th Nov 2024, 15:25 BST
Kids were treated to an appearance by The Grinch and a naughty elf at a light switch on in Havant.

Wonder, the children’s role play space in the Meridian Centre, hosted its own Christmas lights turn on and had some special guests come along to help them. The Grinch was accompanied by a cheeky elf as they greeted the children and gave the day an extra special festive feel.

To add to the Christmas feel there was snow falling and children were dressed in their festive best. Alongside the grand switch-on there was pass-the-parcel and many more games to entertain the little ones.

Here are 13 pictures of the light switch on at Wonder in Havant:

Children were excited to meet the Elf and The Grinch on Friday, November 29 at Wonder in Havant. Photos by Alex Shute

1. jpns 29112024 havant wonder christmas lights-05 - t.JPG

Children were excited to meet the Elf and The Grinch on Friday, November 29 at Wonder in Havant. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Children were excited to meet the Elf and The Grinch on Friday, November 29 at Wonder in Havant. Photos by Alex Shute

2. Havant Christmas lights switch on

Children were excited to meet the Elf and The Grinch on Friday, November 29 at Wonder in Havant. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Reyah, 3, enjoying the Havant Christmas lights switch on at Wonder. Photos by Alex Shute

3. Havant Christmas lights switch on

Reyah, 3, enjoying the Havant Christmas lights switch on at Wonder. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
The staff at Wonder with the Elf and Grinch Photos by Alex Shute

4. Havant Christmas lights switch on

The staff at Wonder with the Elf and Grinch Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Havant
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice