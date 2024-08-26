Mark Fordham arranged the Festival of Fun at The Lifeboat Inn, Hayling Island on Sunday, August 25 to raise money for Guide Dogs. Mark’s daughter May Fordham died in May 2021, and with her being a dog lover, Mark wanted honour her memory by raising money for guide dogs and having one of the puppies named after her.
The event was a huge success with the Just Giving page currently sitting at £2,005. People flocked to the Festival of Fun to enjoy music from local bands such as DiElle Trio, The Igloo Band, Jane & the Jam Factory, and The Review. Morris dancers also performed throughout the day.
Speaking before the event, Mark said: “I’m a big music fan so what better way to galvanise the community, have fun and inspire people, all in memory of my beautiful daughter. May loved dogs which is why I’ve chosen to raise funds for Guide Dogs and name a puppy after her. She would have thought it was great we are doing this.”
Here are 8 pictures of a fantastic day at the Festival of Fun:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.