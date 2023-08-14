Events have started popping up across the city as people are getting ready to celebrate the Christmas season which will begin in a few months.

Here are 6 things that have already been announced:

Portsmouth Indoor Christmas market, St Mary’s Church, Fratton - Taking place on November 11 between 11am and 4pm, St Mary’s Church are hosting an indoor market and it is expected that there will be up to 100 businesses in attendance.

Victorian Fairground ride at dusk Victorian Festival of Christmas Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in previous years.

Hotwalls Studios Christmas Market, Old Portsmouth – There will be up to 34 stalls, a live brass band and artist studios on offer at the market on December 2, between 10am and 5pm. For more information, click here.

Portsmouth Guildhall: Last Night of the Christmas Proms, Portsmouth – This musical event will be taking place at Guildhall on December 21 at 7:30pm. For more information, click the link.

Fairytale in new York, Kings Theatre, Portsmouth – This Christmas tale will be hitting the stage of Kings Theatre on November 4 at 7:30pm and for more information, click here.

Sophie Ellis-Bexter – Christmas Disco Tour, Guildhall, Portsmouth – The famous singer will be at Guildhall on December 6 between 7:30pm and 11:30pm and for more information, click here.