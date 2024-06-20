I have loved my time living in the city and there will certainly be many things about it that I will look back upon fondly - and others less so. Having grown up in rural Devon and Cornwall, moving to Portsmouth for the first time was an exciting change of pace.
While it has much in common with Plymouth – the nearest city to me during my childhood on Dartmoor – such as its prominent connection to the Royal Navy, there is nowhere else quite like Portsmouth. I moved to the UK’s Island City from Manchester almost two years ago when I started working at The News. From learning the local lingo to finding out some surprising and sometimes, frankly, bizarre facts about its history, there was plenty of novelty for me to enjoy when I moved here – having only had one brief visit to the city before making it my home.
Here are 9 things that I will miss about Portsmouth - and 2 that I won’t:
1. Things I will miss about Portsmouth
2. I will miss...the beaches
Portsmouth is home to a number of beautiful beaches, including Southsea Beach, Eastney Beach and Hotwalls Beach. One of my favourite walks in the city is to simply follow the coast from South Parade Pier to the furthest reach of Eastney (of naturist fame) beach. I will miss living by the coast and having the chance to unwind by looking out to see, regardless of the weather. Picture: Habibur RahmanPhoto: Habibur Rahman
3. I will miss...Old Portsmouth
The wider Old Portsmouth area is a well-preserved glimpse into the history of our city. It is home to some fantastic old-fashioned pub such as the Spice Island and The Dolphin.Pictured is Hotwalls Beach, adjacent to the studios.Photo: Sam Stephenson
4. I will miss...Victorious Festival
Last summer, I went to Victorious Festival for the first time. Portsmouth's huge family-friendly music event was packed with entertainment ranging from a fab Beatles tribute band to the likes of Johnny Marr and Jamiroquai. At one point, I even found myself in a tent with McFly - magic!Photo: -
