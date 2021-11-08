The festive extravaganza will include a giant observation wheel as well as carnival rides and so much more.

The Christmas village will be in the plaza at Gunwharf Quay and it opens on Saturday and this will run until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Visitors to the waterfront shopping centre in Portsmouth will be able to stroll between wooden chalets selling all sorts of gifts and feel as if they have been transported to a European Christmas market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carnival rides are coming to Gunwharf Quays this festive season! Picture: Gunwharf Quays

There will be rows of of snow-covered Christmas trees along with selfie spots using giant Instagrammable Christmas decorations.

The highlight of the festive attraction will be the 22.5 metre high giant observation wheel, providing guests with spectacular views of Portsmouth’s harbour.

The observation wheel will be accompanied by other traditional carnival rides, including a festive Carousel.

A giant observation wheel is coming to Gunwharf Quays this month. Picture: Gunwharf Quays

But the festive fun doesn’t stop there, guests will be able enjoy warm spiced mulled wine as well as beers and lagers from local, and imported, breweries at the Alpine Lodge Bar as well as sample the finest German Bratwurst sausages at the Pyramid Swing Grill.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome the new ‘Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village’.

‘Being able to offer our guests a fun and festive experience after a day of shopping is a great pleasure and we can’t wait to share the Christmas spirit with our community.’

To celebrate the launch on November 13, and to add to the Christmas festivities, Gunwharf Quays has invited the Kings Theatre Christmas Pantomime cast members to the event for a meet and greet.

From 4pm the Jack and the Beanstalk cast, including Love Islander Amy Hart, will be walking around the Christmas Village, and performing a mini-sequence.

Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village will be open Sunday to Wednesday 10am ro 6pm and Thursday to Saturday 10am to 8pm.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron