Heritage Open Days is England's largest festival of history and culture, involving thousands of local volunteers and organisations and gets underway tomorrow (September 12), running until September 21.

Every year for it brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history – offering the public a chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences. This year the theme is architecture with the event celebrating everything across the country from Stonehenge to the UEA’s Sainsbury Centre.

Now into its 31st year, this year’s event sees more than 5,800 free events taking place at a wide range of much-loved venues and heritage sites across the UK – as well as hidden gems that are usually closed to the public.

This year’s offerings include behind-the scenes tours at the Mary Rose Museum and Fort Nelson, as well as access to HMS Sultan and unique tours of Portsmouth Cathedral.

There are also a huge number of exhibitions and talks, as well as virtual events across the Hampshire area. Prebooking is required for some of the events, with waiting lists available for those which are fully booked.

Public Engagement Officer at Fort Nelcon, Ellis Taylor, said the Fort was proud to take part in the national open days event and urged visitors not to miss out.

She said: “It’s great to be part of such a prestigious national event and to be able to give visitors a special tour of the Royal Armouries national collection.

“Come and discover a piece of Hampshire’s history. It’s a free event, but remember to book in advance on our website.”

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager, said she was excited about this year’s offerings.

She said: “2025 is set to offer the most ambitious and wide-reaching Heritage Open Days programme yet, and it’s brimming with great things to do.

“Whether it’s well-known landmarks and hidden architectural gems or community-led talks and immersive experiences, the sheer diversity of places and stories on offer is extraordinary. It’s a testament to the passion and dedication of local organisers and volunteers who make this celebration of our shared heritage possible.”

For more information on Heritage Open Days taking place in your area, visit heritageopendays.org.uk .

Here are 13 historic gems and unique places you can visit this year:

1 . Portsmouth Cathedral Explore the architecture from inside and outside Portsmouth Cathedral, from the 12th century chapel to the 1990s west end. Often perceived as a modern building the Cathedral's history dates back to the 12th century. There are tours of the inside, outside as well as tours of the tower and organ areas. Booking required. Portsmouth Cathedral: High Street, Portsmouth, PO1 2HH Saturday 13 September: 1pm to 2pm (outside tour) Sunday 14 September: 2pm to 2.50pm and 3pm to 3.50pm. Tuesday 16 September: 1pm-2pm (inside tour) Thursday 18 September: 2.15pm - 3.15pm (Tour of the organ area at the Cathedral) Friday 19 September: 1pm to 2pm (outside tour) Saturday 20 September: 1pm-2pm (inside tour) | Heritage Open Days Photo: Heritage Open Days Photo Sales

2 . Round Tower Usually closed to the public, the Grade I listed Round Tower offers the perfect space to explore the juxtaposition of natural and man-made architectural structures. It is hosting a 'Botanical Metamorphosis' collaborative exhibition of local artists and florists celebrating the positive and influential power of nature. The Tower is a scheduled monument, originally constructed in wood c.1418-1426 at the behest of Henry V, before being reconstructed in stone in the 1490s. The Round Tower and surviving surrounding Point Battery casemates now make up the Hotwalls Studios, an artistic hub of 13 studio spaces, home to a range of local artists and artisans. Pre-booking not required. Round Tower, Point Barracks, Broad Street, Portsmouth, PO1 2FS Timings & Tours: Friday 19 September: 6pm to 9pm - Preview evening and exhibition launch Saturday 20 September: 10am to 4pm | PCC Photo Sales

3 . WWI Remembrance Centre You can step back in time at the WWI Remembrance Centre which can be found Bastion 6, part of the Hilsea Lines in Portsmouth in 2014. It was built in 1871 and had fallen into an uninhabitable state. Volunteers worked to create somewhere to house the artefacts and open to the public. The building has bombproof vaulted ceilings and was designed to provide gun emplacements protecting the guns and their crews against the forces of Napoleon 111. The guns were arranged in the gallery and the building also provided armament stores and 9 accommodation rooms for the men. The building now contains WWI artefacts and exhibits from our founder's personal collection together with donated items. Volunteer guides will walk visitors through the timeline and entertain you with exciting and unusual stories from the Great War. There is also a repro trench system. Pre-booking not required WWI Remembrance Centre, Bastion 6, Airport Service Road, Portsmouth, PO3 5PJ Timings & Tours: Sunday 14 September: 11am to 3pm Tuesday 16 September: 11am to 3pm Wednesday 17 September: 11am to 3pm Thursday 18 September: 11am to 3pm Sunday 21 September: 11am to 3pm | WWI Remembrance Centre Photo Sales

4 . Behind the Scenes at the Mary Rose Museum Explore behind the scenes at the Mary Rose Museum, and explore previously unseen treasures in our reserve collection! As part of this tour, you will have the opportunity to get up close to and see some of the incredible artefacts and material not currently on public display. You will be taken on the tour by key members of the Collections and Conservation team and gain insights into what is involved in caring for the unique collection of artefacts. Pre-booking required. This visit may not be suitable for those under the age of 5, entrance to the Mary Rose Museum is not included. Mary Rose Museum, Main Road, H M Naval Base, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO1 3PY Timings & Tours (lasting 45-55 minutes) Friday 12th September: 11am, 1pm and 3pm Saturday 13th September: 11am, 1pm and 3pm Sunday 14th September: 11am, 1pm and 3pm Monday 15th September: 11am, 1pm and 3pm | Mary Rose Museum Photo Sales