Hi! Street Fest in Gosport attracted over 1,500 people on Saturday who celebrated heritage and the community
Gosport was brought to life last Saturday (July 22) when the Hi! Street Fest, which was held in Lawrence Square, celebrated the town’s diverse heritage and the people that live there.
During the afternoon event, crowds from across the town and beyond braved the elements and congregated together at the carnival spectacle to witness a variety of performances from over 200 performers.
One of the stand-out moments of the event was Farrah the fox, a puppet exploring the country’s high streets, who was created by Emergency Exit Arts (EEA) arts company whose work “reinvigorates communities, giving people a voice and challenging the ordinary”.
Welcomed by host puppet Deeps, who was named after Gosport’s history and association with diving who wore these hats under their helmets, Farrah was gifted with three performances symbolising Gosport’s unique seafaring history, heritage and local community.
SEE ALSO: 20 pictures of the Hi! Street Festival including the procession through Gosport town centre
Performances included a ‘Samba Semaphore Performance’, accompanied by Gosport’s Big Noise Community Samba Band and Youth Band, the ‘Gosport Town Sea Shanty’, which was a folk song written by musician Chris Ricketts performed by Bay House Youth Choir and local shanty group Powder Monkeys.
A ‘Hornpipe Dance’, which consisted of dancers from the community showcasing a hornpipe to reflect sailors at sea, was also performing at the weekend event.
This event was designed by Gosport’s Cultural Consortium as a segment of the wider ‘Give it a Go’ Festival to celebrate and enlighten the neighbouring communities on the town’s marine heritage and 24 miles of coastline in its proximity.
Devised by Historic England and EEA, along with Artistic Director Manuela Benini, in partnership with Hampshire Cultural Trust, local partners also collaborated and worked with Gosport residents to make this carnival the success and fun afternoon it was.
The Arts Council England utilise public funds to host these Hi! Street Fests across the country, with the festival in Gosport being described as a “joyous community celebration of the town’s heritage and its high street” and locals enjoyed an afternoon of fun.