During the afternoon event, crowds from across the town and beyond braved the elements and congregated together at the carnival spectacle to witness a variety of performances from over 200 performers.

The perfomances were witnessed by over 1,500 people who stood in the rain to get involved in the fun. Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-64)

Welcomed by host puppet Deeps, who was named after Gosport’s history and association with diving who wore these hats under their helmets, Farrah was gifted with three performances symbolising Gosport’s unique seafaring history, heritage and local community.

Performances included a ‘Samba Semaphore Performance’, accompanied by Gosport’s Big Noise Community Samba Band and Youth Band, the ‘Gosport Town Sea Shanty’, which was a folk song written by musician Chris Ricketts performed by Bay House Youth Choir and local shanty group Powder Monkeys.

A ‘Hornpipe Dance’, which consisted of dancers from the community showcasing a hornpipe to reflect sailors at sea, was also performing at the weekend event.

Devised by Historic England and EEA, along with Artistic Director Manuela Benini, in partnership with Hampshire Cultural Trust, local partners also collaborated and worked with Gosport residents to make this carnival the success and fun afternoon it was.