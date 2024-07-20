The News has compiled a list of some of the best attractions that deserve recognition. From a long list of stunning gardens a stone’s throw from the Southsea seafront, to an open-air swimming pool known for being one of the best secluded lidos.
Here are 16 hidden gems in the Portsmouth area worth a visit:
1. Portsmouth area hidden gems
Here are 16 hidden gems in the Portsmouth area. Photo: -
2. Foxes Forest, Portsmouth
Foxes Forest, Portsmouth, offers up a picturesque walking area which is a popular choice amongst many throughout the year. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
3. Langstone - The People's Memorial
This war memorial at Langstone Harbour - near Eastern Road - is a popualr spot for quiet reflection and makes a great destination for a walk along the shoreline. Photo: Kevin Fryer
4. Southsea Rose Garden
The rose garden at the former site of Lumps Fort in Southsea is a beautiful place to relax and, in full bloom, has many varieties of roses to admire. Photo: -
