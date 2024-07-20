Hidden Gems: 16 astonishing places perfect for family days out in Hampshire including Petersfield Open-Air Pool

By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Jul 2024, 11:43 GMT
There are so many wonderful tourist attractions in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

The News has compiled a list of some of the best attractions that deserve recognition. From a long list of stunning gardens a stone’s throw from the Southsea seafront, to an open-air swimming pool known for being one of the best secluded lidos.

Here are 16 hidden gems in the Portsmouth area worth a visit:

Foxes Forest, Portsmouth, offers up a picturesque walking area which is a popular choice amongst many throughout the year. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Foxes Forest, Portsmouth

Foxes Forest, Portsmouth, offers up a picturesque walking area which is a popular choice amongst many throughout the year. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

This war memorial at Langstone Harbour - near Eastern Road - is a popualr spot for quiet reflection and makes a great destination for a walk along the shoreline.

3. Langstone - The People's Memorial

This war memorial at Langstone Harbour - near Eastern Road - is a popualr spot for quiet reflection and makes a great destination for a walk along the shoreline. Photo: Kevin Fryer

The rose garden at the former site of Lumps Fort in Southsea is a beautiful place to relax and, in full bloom, has many varieties of roses to admire.

4. Southsea Rose Garden

The rose garden at the former site of Lumps Fort in Southsea is a beautiful place to relax and, in full bloom, has many varieties of roses to admire. Photo: -

