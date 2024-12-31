Hidden Gems: 19 astonishing places in Hampshire to discover in 2025 including Petersfield Open-Air Pool

By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st Dec 2024, 15:24 GMT
There are so many wonderful hidden gems in Hampshire that are worth a visit in 2025.

As we head into the new year, I think it’s appropriate to shine a light on some of the best attractions in Hampshire that are perfect for fun days out. If you are looking to explore the area, we have put together a list of some of the best places to visit. From Charles Dickens’ birthplace to Petersfield Open-Air Pool, there is something for everyone.

Here are 19 hidden gems in Hampshire worth a visit:

Here are 16 hidden gems in the Portsmouth area.

1. Portsmouth area hidden gems

Here are 16 hidden gems in the Portsmouth area. Photo: -

Foxes Forest, Portsmouth, offers up a picturesque walking area which is a popular choice amongst many throughout the year. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Foxes Forest, Portsmouth

Foxes Forest, Portsmouth, offers up a picturesque walking area which is a popular choice amongst many throughout the year. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

This war memorial at Langstone Harbour - near Eastern Road - is a popualr spot for quiet reflection and makes a great destination for a walk along the shoreline.

3. Langstone - The People's Memorial

This war memorial at Langstone Harbour - near Eastern Road - is a popualr spot for quiet reflection and makes a great destination for a walk along the shoreline. Photo: Kevin Fryer

The rose garden at the former site of Lumps Fort in Southsea is a beautiful place to relax and, in full bloom, has many varieties of roses to admire.

4. Southsea Rose Garden

The rose garden at the former site of Lumps Fort in Southsea is a beautiful place to relax and, in full bloom, has many varieties of roses to admire. Photo: -

