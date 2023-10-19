The popular display which attracts thousands of visitors each year, returns on Thursday, October 26 with discounted tickets available until 11.59pm on Sunday (October 22), and then at full price from Monday.

Tickets for this spectacular event, which includes a funfair, are available online only from hmssultan.ticketsrv.co.uk with cash tickets not available on the night. Parking will be available from 5pm with a valid parking ticket – purchased for £5 through the online ticket provider – with the gates opening at 5.30pm, with the bonfire being lit at 7.45pm and the main display at 8.30pm. The gates will close at 10.45pm.