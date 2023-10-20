HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks: When is it, how much are tickets, how to get there, time the fireworks start
The popular display which attracts thousands of visitors each year returns on Thursday, October 26 with a funfair, food stalls – as well as the bonfire and fireworks – ensuring its popularity each year.
Tickets are available online only from hmssultan.ticketsrv.co.uk and can be bought on the day – but cash tickets are not available on the night. Parking will also be available from 5pm with a valid parking ticket – purchased for £5 through the online ticket provider – with the gates opening at 5.30pm. The bonfire will be lit at 7.45pm and the main display at 8.30pm. The gates will close at 10.45pm.
Tickets cost £25 (Family 2+2); £10 (Adults); £5 (children 3 -15), Parking £5: Children under 3 free. Disabled access and facilities will be available alongside hot food, snacks and treats for the kids. Those people driving should use the post codes PO13 9XH / PO13 9XF, while pedestrians should use PO12 3TR.