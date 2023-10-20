The popular display which attracts thousands of visitors each year returns on Thursday, October 26 with a funfair, food stalls – as well as the bonfire and fireworks – ensuring its popularity each year.

Tickets are available online only from hmssultan.ticketsrv.co.uk and can be bought on the day – but cash tickets are not available on the night. Parking will also be available from 5pm with a valid parking ticket – purchased for £5 through the online ticket provider – with the gates opening at 5.30pm. The bonfire will be lit at 7.45pm and the main display at 8.30pm. The gates will close at 10.45pm.