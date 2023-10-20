News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks: When is it, how much are tickets, how to get there, time the fireworks start

HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night is returning with a bang – and there is still time to get your tickets!
By Kelly Brown
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 10:27 BST
HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks displayHMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks display
HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks display

The popular display which attracts thousands of visitors each year returns on Thursday, October 26 with a funfair, food stalls – as well as the bonfire and fireworks – ensuring its popularity each year.

Tickets are available online only from hmssultan.ticketsrv.co.uk and can be bought on the day – but cash tickets are not available on the night. Parking will also be available from 5pm with a valid parking ticket – purchased for £5 through the online ticket provider – with the gates opening at 5.30pm. The bonfire will be lit at 7.45pm and the main display at 8.30pm. The gates will close at 10.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets cost £25 (Family 2+2); £10 (Adults); £5 (children 3 -15), Parking £5: Children under 3 free. Disabled access and facilities will be available alongside hot food, snacks and treats for the kids. Those people driving should use the post codes PO13 9XH / PO13 9XF, while pedestrians should use PO12 3TR.

For more firework and bonfire events click here.

Related topics:TicketsParking