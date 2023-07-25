Mother Lisala and father Kermit also welcomed twins at Marwell last August so they are well equipped for these beautiful piglets.

The triplets, which have vivid markings, can be found in the red river hog habitat alongside both parents and their older brother, Matonda.

Piglets, also known as hoglets, have rows of yellow dots and lines on their dark coats as well as elongated ears that will grow distinctive tufts of hair and these tufts have earned them the nickname ‘tufted pigs’.

As a species, red river hogs are mixed feeders that enjoy a variety of fruits, seeds and they also scavenge from carcasses.

Red river hogs are native to West and Central African rainforest and are listed on the IUCN Red List as being of least concern but populations are declining in the wild due largely to their popularity with hunters supplying the bush meat trade in Africa.