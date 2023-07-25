News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Marwell Zoo has welcomed the arrival of three red river hog piglets born last week

A popular family zoo has welcomed the birth of three precious piglets born last week.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read

The red river hog family doubled in size at Marwell Zoo last week after the arrival of three little piglets born on July 18.

Mother Lisala and father Kermit also welcomed twins at Marwell last August so they are well equipped for these beautiful piglets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The triplets, which have vivid markings, can be found in the red river hog habitat alongside both parents and their older brother, Matonda.

Marwell Zoo has welcomed three new red river hog piglets.Marwell Zoo has welcomed three new red river hog piglets.
Marwell Zoo has welcomed three new red river hog piglets.
Most Popular

    SEE ALSO: University of Portsmouth students from business, leadership and human resource management graduate at Guildhall

    Piglets, also known as hoglets, have rows of yellow dots and lines on their dark coats as well as elongated ears that will grow distinctive tufts of hair and these tufts have earned them the nickname ‘tufted pigs’.

    Compared to other animals, red river hogs have a relatively short gestation period of around four months and once born, they can walk within a few hours.

    As a species, red river hogs are mixed feeders that enjoy a variety of fruits, seeds and they also scavenge from carcasses.

    Marwell Zoo has welcomed three new red river hog piglets.Marwell Zoo has welcomed three new red river hog piglets.
    Marwell Zoo has welcomed three new red river hog piglets.
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Red river hogs are native to West and Central African rainforest and are listed on the IUCN Red List as being of least concern but populations are declining in the wild due largely to their popularity with hunters supplying the bush meat trade in Africa.

    Conservation charity, Marwell Wildlife, owns and operates the zoo, which gives guests the chance to see giraffes, Rhinoceros, zebras and tigers amongst many rare and endangered species.

    For more information about visiting the zoo, click the link.

    Related topics:University of PortsmouthAfrica