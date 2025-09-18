Spectacular air displays and heritage aircraft will feature in an event to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE & VJ days in “a weekend of aviation and ceremony like no other”.

The Parco Victory Festival & Air Display 2025 is taking place at Solent Airport, Lee-on-the-Solent on September 19 to 21, which will also feature parades, heritage tributes, and family entertainment for all ages.

Friday night (September 19) will feature music and entertainment, while on the Saturday and Sunday, visitors can enjoy over 20 aircraft displays each day, making Victory Festival one of the biggest aviation spectacles of the year.

On the Saturday morning (September 20), there will be a full military parade that will set the tone for the weekend. HMS Sultan will provide a guard with bayonets fixed, reflecting their right to the Freedom of the Town of Gosport, supported by a troop from HMS Collingwood.

As the parade steps off, the skies above will roar with a four-warbird five minute display of two Spitfires, a Hurricane and a Buchon — in a moving tribute to the 80th anniversaries of VE & VJ Days. The programme includes aerobatic teams, vintage warbirds, helicopters and rare gems such as the Catalina flying boat.

The skies will also echo with history, as the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight takes part on Saturday. In total, five Spitfires will grace the skies on Saturday and three on Sunday, with a Hurricane flying across the entire weekend — a sight and sound unmatched anywhere else this year in our area.

Key timings for Saturday, September 20

10am - Parade

10.26am - Salute

10.40am - four Warbird Air Display – 2 Spitfires, 1 Hurricane and 1 Buchon

2pm - Air Display with two Battle of Britain Memorial Spitfires

2pm - Air Display

Beyond the skies, Victory Festival offers living history, military vehicles, live music, a funfair, craft stalls, and a buzzing food & drink village — making it a full day out for families, aviation fans, and heritage enthusiasts alike.

Tickets cost £23 for adults, £17 for seniors and veterans and £6 for children aged five and over. Weekend tickets also available.

For more details visit www.leevictoryfestival.co.uk