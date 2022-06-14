A ‘Deck Disco’ set up by DJs from Isle of Wight-based Hush will bring musical entertainment to Wightlink at its Portsmouth car ferry terminal on June 16.

The company usually host silent discos, however the trio of DJs will be turning up the volume on the upper car deck to get festival-goers in the party spirit.

Hush’s – DJ Crabbie, DJ Josh Peverley and DJ Stu Murray - will then head to the Isle of Wight Festival where they will be providing the silent disco at The Intoxicated Tea Rooms.

DJ Crabbie and DJ Stu Murray from Hush perform onboard a Wightlink ferry during the 2019 Isle of Wight Festival.

The Isle of Wight Festival 2022 will see performances from Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian and Muse, as well as many local singers and bands, including students from the Isle of Wight’s Platform One College of Music.

In past years, celebrities such as Tom Jones, Roger Daltrey, Noel Gallagher, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Run DMC and the Stereophonics, have been spotted on board the ferry.

Wightlink chief executive, Keith Greenfield, said: ‘We’re excited to see the festival return to its usual spot and are looking forward to welcoming thousands of music lovers as they travel to the island for what promises to be a spectacular weekend.

‘We are hoping to get the party started early with some entertainment at our Portsmouth car ferry terminal thanks to our friends at Hush.’

Wightlink’s Camber Cafe will provide a selection of treats from local island suppliers including Grace’s Bakery and Island Roasted.