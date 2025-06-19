But Staunton Country Park is one not to miss as it has everything from fantastic walks for all abilities, to a children’s play park, history to explore and of course the much-needed cafe! And it even has a dog wash for your four-legged friends!

The park in Havant is on a historic estate with beautifully landscaped parkland which was at its prime in the Regency period but has been redeveloped into a visitor attraction. Shattered throughout the park are follies - structures of interest - which include a Chinese bridge and a house made of shells, as well as dazzling wooden sculptures with the one of a dragon trapped in a castle my own personal favourite.

There are footpaths which lead into Staunton, but the main carpark can be found off Petersfield Road, and the country park is opposite the popular Staunton Farm.

There are three official walks (as well as cycle trails) - though you can of course just create your own!

Watch the video embedded in this story as we take the ‘easy’ walk around the ornamental lake.

1 . Staunton Country Park Wide open spaces at the top of Staunton Country Park | The News Photo: The News Photo Sales

2 . Staunton Country Park Lots to explore in Havant | The News Photo Sales

3 . Staunton Country Park There are a number of trails to follow at Staunton Country Park | The News Photo Sales