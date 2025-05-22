Baseball is traditionally known as America's favourite past time but it is not something you usually see being played in parks around the UK.

That is something that could change with the introduction of Portsmouth’s first outdoor batting cages giving those that have not played the game a chance to partake.

Batter-Up was opened in Farlington Fields by Anna Gailey who has been passionate about baseball since watching movies like Field of Dreams, Rookie of the Year, and A League of Their Own as a child.

Having moved to the area a few years ago she was delighted to discover a lively softball scene with two divisions in Portsmouth., as well as a baseball team in the New Forest.

The idea of running a batting cage is something she has had for a long time. Anna said: “I have had the concept for many years, I have just never taken the plunge and done it until now. I got it up and running in March but it was prepped and planned last year.”

Owner, Anna Gailey, shows me how it is done. | Habibur Rahman

The batting cage has proven popular with a number of local teams utilising it as well as newcomers like myself. It is something that anyone can go along and try with the bowling machines able to cater for baseball, softball and cricket.

Anna said: “It is designed for anyone. If you've never played before, that's fine. We've got machines such as the pop-up, which will help you get the mechanics of the swing, get used to the batter's boxes, home plate, and how the ball is going to come at you. Then we've got the machines that we can move you up to.

“If you're completely new, we've got training balls, which are a lot softer. It's the same kind of specifications as regular balls, but they're a lot softer so they are not going to hurt you if you get caught by one.”

She added: “I've had kids down here and they absolutely love it, they're addicted.”

I tried my hand at baseball at Batter-Up in Farlington Fields - Portsmouth's first outdoor batting cage. | Habibur Rahman

Having had a go myself, I can see why. Starting on the pop-up machine to get used to the swing I moved on to the pitching machine which can delivered balls up to 90 miles per hour, but I started off at a more manageable 70km.

It was great fun, I don’t think I ever threatened a home run but it was satisfying just to make a connection. It was surprisingly tiring as well, after a few swings you can feel it in your hands and your legs.

Anna was very patient, friendly and welcoming, showing me the ropes and giving top tips on how to get your swing right. I love sport but I have never given baseball a try. I will certainly be back, it’s a great place to come down either with a group of friends or just by yourself.

Swinging at the ball and trying to get a good connection was quite therapeutic, it would be perfect place to go down to at the end of a stressful day and work it all off.

The cages are able to be booked in half hour segments between 6pm and 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 8pm on weekends and bank holidays.

Anna said: “My website is batter-up.co.uk and you can find me there, you can also find me on Facebook. If you are interested or not sure about something just send me a message, I'll give you everything you need to know.”

Watch the video embedded in this article to see how I got on at Batter-Up.