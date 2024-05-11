In 39 Pictures: I went to Comic Con and was stunned by the extraordinary costumes and makeup

By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th May 2024, 18:08 BST
Guildhall has been transformed into a world of fantasy for the weekend as Comic Con takes place.

Portsmouth Comic Con, which is being held at Guildhall on May 11 and 12, is an event that is incredibly popular amongst people up and down the country – and this morning (May 11) thousands of people turned out to get involved in the fun. The day consisted of immersive experiences, stalls, panels, q&a’s and a range of costumes to feast your eyes upon. Many people that arrived at the venue were eager to show off their handmade costumes that required hours of work to get perfect.

Day two of the event will commence tomorrow (May 12) and the fun is set to continue. For more information about Portsmouth Comic Con, click here.

Here are 39 pictures from the event:

People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Thousands of people flocked to Guildhall for the first day of Comic Con which is a two day event.Picture: Sophie Lewis

2. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

3. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

4. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

