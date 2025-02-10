In Pictures: 9 romantic and budget friendly things to do in Portsmouth on Valentine's Day

By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Feb 2025, 11:27 BST
If you’re trying to save the pennies but still want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one – we’ve got you covered.

Valentine’s Day can be overwhelming if you’re also trying to save money – but luckily there are a range of things you can do in the city that won’t break the bank. From exploring the rose gardens in Southsea to watching Bridget Jones at the cinema, we’ve compiled a list of some things you can do that won’t cost an arm and a leg.

Here are 9 budget friendly things to do on Valentine’s Day in Portsmouth:

1. Valentin'es Day

2. Southsea Promenade

Southsea promenade is a gorgeous spot for a calm and relaxing stroll with a loved one - especially if you time it right so you can watch the sunset. Picture: Trev Harman Photo: -

3. Portsdown Hill

Portsdown Hill has some absolutely spectacular viewpoints over the city - if you are looking for a budget friendly Valentine's Day activity, why not take a picnic and watch the sun go down. Pictured is: View from Portsdown Hill Picture: Keith Woodland (030321-7) Photo: Keith Woodland

4. Southsea Rose Garden

The rose garden at the former site of Lumps Fort in Southsea is a beautiful place to relax and, in full bloom, has many varieties of roses to admire. It's a glorious place for a walk with a loved one. Photo: -

