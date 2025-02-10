Here are 9 budget friendly things to do on Valentine’s Day in Portsmouth:
1. Valentin'es Day
Here are 9 budget friendly things to do on Valentine's Day Photo: Google
2. Southsea Promenade
Southsea promenade is a gorgeous spot for a calm and relaxing stroll with a loved one - especially if you time it right so you can watch the sunset. Picture: Trev Harman Photo: -
3. Portsdown Hill
Portsdown Hill has some absolutely spectacular viewpoints over the city - if you are looking for a budget friendly Valentine's Day activity, why not take a picnic and watch the sun go down. Pictured is: View from Portsdown Hill Picture: Keith Woodland (030321-7) Photo: Keith Woodland
4. Southsea Rose Garden
The rose garden at the former site of Lumps Fort in Southsea is a beautiful place to relax and, in full bloom, has many varieties of roses to admire. It's a glorious place for a walk with a loved one. Photo: -