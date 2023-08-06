News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

In pictures: Families enjoyed Wave Festival despite miserable weather caused by Storm Antoni

Families did not let the rain stop them from getting out and supporting a local charity as crowds flocked to WAVE Festival.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Aug 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 12:45 BST

The festival, which was organised by WAVE charity, made the most out of a wet and muddy situation following the heavy showers that plagued the day.

The charity is based on Hayling Island and the event took place at Tournerbury Golf Centre between 10am and 8pm.

The event offered families the chance to get involved in a number of fun activities including fairground rides, Hungry Hippos, a Surf simulator and sumo wrestling for older children as well as an under 5’s area which will have two bouncy castles,

Wave charity has a building on the island which is a safe place for young people where they can get a hot meal, spend time with friends and attend regular events within the community.

Here are 12 pictures from the day:

Pictured: Ocean Wenman (9) undeterred by the pouring rain at the Bungee Trampolines. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823)

1. WAVE Festival

Pictured: Ocean Wenman (9) undeterred by the pouring rain at the Bungee Trampolines. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Pictured: The Hawaiian shirts worn by Grant Connell (56) and Gary Scott (58) were not enough to summon Hawaiian weather at the Wave gin bar. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823)

2. WAVE Festival

Pictured: The Hawaiian shirts worn by Grant Connell (56) and Gary Scott (58) were not enough to summon Hawaiian weather at the Wave gin bar. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Pictured: Emily McDonald (39) with 'Preacher the Storyteller' in high spirits despite the rain at the Wave Music Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823)

3. WAVE Festival

Pictured: Emily McDonald (39) with 'Preacher the Storyteller' in high spirits despite the rain at the Wave Music Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Pictured: Freestyle percussionist Luke Garnes performing at the Wave Music Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823)

4. WAVE Festival

Pictured: Freestyle percussionist Luke Garnes performing at the Wave Music Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Hayling Island