In pictures: Families enjoyed Wave Festival despite miserable weather caused by Storm Antoni
The festival, which was organised by WAVE charity, made the most out of a wet and muddy situation following the heavy showers that plagued the day.
The charity is based on Hayling Island and the event took place at Tournerbury Golf Centre between 10am and 8pm.
The event offered families the chance to get involved in a number of fun activities including fairground rides, Hungry Hippos, a Surf simulator and sumo wrestling for older children as well as an under 5’s area which will have two bouncy castles,
Wave charity has a building on the island which is a safe place for young people where they can get a hot meal, spend time with friends and attend regular events within the community.
Here are 12 pictures from the day: