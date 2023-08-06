Families did not let the rain stop them from getting out and supporting a local charity as crowds flocked to WAVE Festival.

The charity is based on Hayling Island and the event took place at Tournerbury Golf Centre between 10am and 8pm.

The event offered families the chance to get involved in a number of fun activities including fairground rides, Hungry Hippos, a Surf simulator and sumo wrestling for older children as well as an under 5’s area which will have two bouncy castles,

Wave charity has a building on the island which is a safe place for young people where they can get a hot meal, spend time with friends and attend regular events within the community.

Here are 12 pictures from the day:

1 . WAVE Festival Pictured: Ocean Wenman (9) undeterred by the pouring rain at the Bungee Trampolines. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2 . WAVE Festival Pictured: The Hawaiian shirts worn by Grant Connell (56) and Gary Scott (58) were not enough to summon Hawaiian weather at the Wave gin bar. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

3 . WAVE Festival Pictured: Emily McDonald (39) with 'Preacher the Storyteller' in high spirits despite the rain at the Wave Music Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

4 . WAVE Festival Pictured: Freestyle percussionist Luke Garnes performing at the Wave Music Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

