A Facebook post was uploaded yesterday regarding the event and it said: “The Rain Can't stop the fun that's coming. A quest unlike any other...Prepare yourselves for an adventure you won't soon forget.”

Today’s event will welcome fairground rides, Hungry Hippos, a Surf simulator and sumo wrestling for older children as well as an under 5’s area which will have two bouncy castles, a track for space hoppers, lots of sit on rides, three sand pits and Boogie mites will be doing some activities.

From left, Clare Weaver, Tonia Thompson, Miranda Morgan and Gaynor Panagiotidis. WAVE music festival, Hayling Island back in 2021.

Wave charity has a building on the island which is a safe place for young people where they can get a hot meal, spend time with friends and attend regular events within the community.