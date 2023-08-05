News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Hampshire: Wave Festival will take place at Tournerbury Golf Centre today

A family charity event is due to take place today on Hayling Island despite rainy weather – this is what you can expect.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read

The annual Wave Charity Festival will take place today (August 5) between 10am and 8pm at Tournerbury Golf Centre, and any money made will go towards supporting young people on Hayling Island.

A Facebook post was uploaded yesterday regarding the event and it said: “The Rain Can't stop the fun that's coming. A quest unlike any other...Prepare yourselves for an adventure you won't soon forget.”

Today’s event will welcome fairground rides, Hungry Hippos, a Surf simulator and sumo wrestling for older children as well as an under 5’s area which will have two bouncy castles, a track for space hoppers, lots of sit on rides, three sand pits and Boogie mites will be doing some activities.

From left, Clare Weaver, Tonia Thompson, Miranda Morgan and Gaynor Panagiotidis. WAVE music festival, Hayling Island back in 2021.From left, Clare Weaver, Tonia Thompson, Miranda Morgan and Gaynor Panagiotidis. WAVE music festival, Hayling Island back in 2021.
From left, Clare Weaver, Tonia Thompson, Miranda Morgan and Gaynor Panagiotidis. WAVE music festival, Hayling Island back in 2021.
    SEE ALSO: Ripper and Co Southsea welcomes huge amount of interest following recent opening

    Food will be up for grabs and families will be able to indulge in burgers, salads, cakes, candy floss and much more.

    Wave charity has a building on the island which is a safe place for young people where they can get a hot meal, spend time with friends and attend regular events within the community.

    Children aged four and under will go free, children aged 10 to 15 will cost £4 and anyone aged 16 and over will cost £10.50.

