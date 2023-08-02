Iron Man and dinosaurs will be paying a visit to the Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth
The superhero will be in the Portsmouth shopping centre on Friday, August 4 for an action-packed walkabout where there will be three different 25 minute sessions where you can get up close and personal with the superhero himself at 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm and even have your photo taken with him.
This will be followed by a journey into the past on Friday, August, 18 between 10am and 3pm with a Dino Day at the shopping centre. Youngsters can grab a brush from the Dino Ranger and then gently uncover the skeleton bones in our giant sand pits, with care not to brush too much sand onto a fellow dino hunter’s discovery! Dino babies will also be seen getting up to mischief in the centre...but have no fear, they will be looked after highly trained dino experts, Cascades managers have said.
ALSO READ: 15 things to do in the summer holidays on a budgetAndrew Philip, centre manager at Cascades Shopping Centre, said: “We are excited to offer something new to the local community for free this summer holiday. We have many other events planned this year too, so keep an eye on our website and social channels for the latest information on what's on!”“These events are the perfect way to keep kids entertained during the summer holidays, so dust off your safari hat and magnifying glass and come along for some discovery and fun! We'll see you there.”For more information on upcoming events and news visit https://cascades-shopping.co.uk/news/