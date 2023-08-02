The superhero will be in the Portsmouth shopping centre on Friday, August 4 for an action-packed walkabout where there will be three different 25 minute sessions where you can get up close and personal with the superhero himself at 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm and even have your photo taken with him.

This will be followed by a journey into the past on Friday, August, 18 between 10am and 3pm with a Dino Day at the shopping centre. Youngsters can grab a brush from the Dino Ranger and then gently uncover the skeleton bones in our giant sand pits, with care not to brush too much sand onto a fellow dino hunter’s discovery! Dino babies will also be seen getting up to mischief in the centre...but have no fear, they will be looked after highly trained dino experts, Cascades managers have said.