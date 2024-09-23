Isle of Wight Festival headliners 2025: Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake top the bill in line-up
They will be joined by other acts such as Faithless, The Script, Teddy Swims, Clean Bandit, Example, James, Paul Heaton, Texas, Olly Murs, Alison Moyet, Dean Lewis, The Lathums and Lottery Winners with many more to be announced.
Organisers are excited by this year’s line-up with legend Sting headlining on the main stage on the Friday as as part of his “STING 3.0" World Tour showcasing selections from his vast catalogue.
Sting’s set will include some of the world’s most loved songs - ‘Roxanne’, ‘Message In A Bottle’, ‘Englishman In New York’ his latest song “I Wrote You Name (Upon My Heart) and more.
He will be followed on the Saturday night by the Stereophonics who return in 2025 for the first time in 3 years in the first of their major outdoor shows in 2025 to be announced.
Over the decades, Stereophonics have remained a powerful force on the UK charts, releasing twelve studio albums, eight of which soared to number one. Festivalgoers can look forward to hearing many of their hits from across the band’s incredible catalogue that includes: ‘Dakota’, ‘Have A Nice Day’, ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, ‘C’est La Vie’, ‘A Thousand Trees’ to name just a few, along with songs from a new studio album landing 2025.
American pop icon Justin Timberlake will close the Main Stage, and the festival, on Sunday with the former NSYNC member and now sola star set to perform from his extensive back-catalogue which includes ‘Sexy Back’, ‘Rock Your Body’, ‘Mirrors’ and many, many more.
Meanwhile, Faithless will bring house, trip-hop and euphoric dance floor tunes to the Main Stage on Friday night to close it in style. Headlining the Big Top Stage on Saturday night will be roaring success singer, rapper and musician Example, with legendary English rock band, James, closing out the Big Top on Sunday night.
The 2024 event was a triumph with incredible performances from The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day and when early bird tickets were released for the 2025 festival, they were snapped up by fans eager to secure their spot at next year’s edition of the iconic event.
Festival promoter John Giddings said: What a line-up we have in store already for the next edition of The Isle of Wight Festival. This first announcement spans global music icons to the freshest new talent and we have many more names to come so stay tuned. Everyone should get to the island over 19th - 22nd June 2025 for an unforgettable weekend of music. We’ve also just opened Experience 25, where we celebrate all 25 Isle of Wight Festival’s, from the original events in 1968 through to 2024 with photos, video, memorabilia, and some really special art installations! It’s at The O2 London, free to enter and running until 13th of November. Well worth a look.
The Isle of Wight Festival is set to take place on June 19 to 22 2025 with tickets sue to go on general sale at 8am on Wednesday (September 25), with a presale for existing Three customers via the Three+ Rewards app will run from this morning (Monday, September 23).
Ticket prices cost (with payment plans available):
- Weekend with / without Camping: £289.95
- Islander: £230.45
- Student: £235.95
- Teen (13-17): £235.95
- Island Teen (13-17): £202.95
- Older Child (9-12): £22.80
- Younger Child (3-8): £12.90
- Infant (2 & under): Free
Pink Moon Boutique Camping offers exclusive glamping options from Harvest Moon Boutique Village, Tipi Terrace, Lakeside Lodges and the Moonlight Meadows. Visit www.isleofwightfestival.com for more information.
Accessibility customers should purchase a standard ticket from Ticketmaster before applying for a free essential companion ticket (if required) and accessibility facilities. Applications for Accessibility will open later in the year. Visit www.isleofwightfestival.com/info/accessible for more information.
Visit www.isleofwightfestival.com for more details on the best options for booking your ferry crossing.
