Hovertravel as well as Wightlink have been busy all day with festival-goers heading over to the island for the four-day festival which gets underway close to Seaclose Park, Newport, headlined by Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake.

Other acts performing during the weekend include Faithless, The Script, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, Supergrass, Example, The Corrs, Busted, and Texas.

Sunny skies will accompany the event, with high temperatures of 26 degrees forecasted over the four days with the campsite will opening at this morning (Thursday, June 19) and closing on Monday afternoon.

In addition to music, the festival offers boutique camping as well as other luxury amenities and sustainability is a big focus around the festival which can make the festival even more appealing to visitors. Children are welcome as well as adults, with access to family friendly areas and a wide range of accommodation options.

However if you don't fancy attending the festival, it will be available to watch from your living room with Sky Arts, Sky Mix and Sky Showcase.

1 . Isle of Wight Festival goers at Hovertravel in Southse Pictured is: (l-r) Lynsey Capps from Portsmouth, Lewis Capps originally from Portsmouth but now lives in Sydney and Charlotte Uceda also living in Sydney. Picture: Sarah Standing (190625-8577) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Isle of Wight Festival goers at Hovertravel in Southsea Pictured is: (l-r) Nikki Kemp and Claire Rosslee both from Devon, looking forward to their first time at Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Sarah Standing (190625-8587) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Isle of Wight Festival goers at Hovertravel in Southsea Isle of Wight Festival goers at Hovertravel in Southsea, on Thursday, June 19, 2025, ready for the first day of the festival. Picture: Sarah Standing (190625-8598) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales