The Jolly Roger in Priory Road held its raft race on Saturday, August 2 to raise funds for the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS).
It proved to be a popular event with families and friends coming together to enjoy the race and raise money for charity. While some enjoyed watching, a number of people made their own rafts to take part in the race.
Here are the pictures from a fantastic day:
