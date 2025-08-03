Fun-filled day sees community raise money for GAFIRS Lifeboat at Jolly Roger Raft Race

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 14:29 BST

A Gosport pub’s charity raft race brought the community together for a day of fun.

The Jolly Roger in Priory Road held its raft race on Saturday, August 2 to raise funds for the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS).

It proved to be a popular event with families and friends coming together to enjoy the race and raise money for charity. While some enjoyed watching, a number of people made their own rafts to take part in the race.

Here are the pictures from a fantastic day:

George Stephens on his second placed raft at the Jolly Roger Raft Race.

1. Jolly Roger Raft Race

George Stephens on his second placed raft at the Jolly Roger Raft Race. | Alec Chapman

Jackie Rutherford, Helen Clarke (captain), Bobby Mason, Stephanie Dempsey, Karen Dearing. Pictured by Alec Chapman

2. Jolly Roger Raft Race

Jackie Rutherford, Helen Clarke (captain), Bobby Mason, Stephanie Dempsey, Karen Dearing. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Families and friend enjoying the Jolly Roger Raft Race, Pictured by Alec Chapman

3. Jolly Roger Raft Race

Families and friend enjoying the Jolly Roger Raft Race, Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

A flag on display at the Jolly Roger Raft Race. Pictured by Alec Chapman

4. Jolly Roger Raft Race

A flag on display at the Jolly Roger Raft Race. Pictured by Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

