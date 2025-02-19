Visitors have been stepping back in time to the Victorian era where Cabinet Minister Sir Robert Fleet has been murdered. The local constabulary needs help from junior detectives to solve the crime.

Budding investigators have been picking up a crime file on arrival, examining the crime scene and gathering some evidence to start their quest, meeting costumed characters stationed around the Fort - Dr William Wallington, Cook Nancy Nelson, Officer Sidney Southwick, Patrick Purbrook and Constable Walter Widley.

Visitors have been listening to the suspects’ statements and use the evidence to crack the case.

The free event is taking place all half term until Friday, February 21 with free tickets online at www.royalarmouries.org to guarantee their visit.

Anthony Brems and his son, Benjamin, 6, at the scene of the crime.

Hilary and Tom Mellor with their grandchildren, Demi, 5, and Tiah, 7.

The Williams, Watson and Hudson families.

Listening to Mr Patrick Purbrook.