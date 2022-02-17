Junior Sherlock Holmes fans are invited to solve a mystery at Fort Nelson this half term

Victorian costumed characters will guide the young detectives underground into the depths of dimly lit tunnels and around the fort solving clues from Monday, February 21 to Friday, February 25.

Author and famous Portsmouth resident, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, mentions ‘A fort along a hill’, which many believe may be Fort Nelson, in his Sherlock Holmes’ story The Five Orange Pips.

Inspired by these local links, The Royal Armouries, which runs the site, has created its very own Victorian mystery.

Fort Nelson is running a Sherlock Holmes mystery event over February 2022 half-term. Picture by Kevin Landwer-Johan

Children are invited to grab their deerstalker hats, step back in time and play detective solving puzzles to help unravel the cryptic case.

The activity costs £3.50 per child and is suitable for children aged five and over.

Sessions can only be booked on the day at reception on a first-come first-served basis.

Eight 45-minute sessions will run throughout the day between 11am and 3pm and places are limited.

Visitors will need to pre-book a free admission ticket for site entry to Fort Nelson at royalarmouries.org and then pay on reception for the additional detective sessions.

History-lovers will also be able to see the national collection of artillery, which is housed at Fort Nelson.

Events manager, Lizzie Puddick, said: ‘Come and visit us at Fort Nelson during half-term – it’s a great day out for all the family and children will enjoy our special mystery at the fort event.’

