The event will take place between September 9 and September 11, with activities and live music for all to enjoy.

Experienced kitesurfers can take to the water in the dedicated recreational kitesurfing area and those who are new to the sport can have a go at power kiting on the beach.

The Armada will host the British Kitesurfing Championships and will welcome many big names from the world of kitesurfing including world champions and international riders.

The Kitesurfing Armada Festival will return to Hayling Island this year.

Chairman of the British Kitesports Association, Andy Gratwick, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with the Kitesurfing Armada for another year and hosting our freestyle nationals at this prestigious event.’

For those who prefer to stay on dry land, there will be plenty of musical acts on hand to supply the entertainment.

The line-up includes Norman Jay MBE, Too Many T’s, Batala Portsmouth, The Flamenco Thief, and Big Fish Little Fish.

The music will be non-stop with resident DJs taking to the main stage in between all the live acts, and there will also be a large DJ tent for those wanting to enjoy more music after the main stage acts have finished.

There will be delicious street food stands and well-stocked bars as well as a number of local and national market-style stalls to browse.

The site will operate a zero single-use plastic policy and encourage visitors to take advantage of the reusable festival cups.