The Portsmouth Brick Festival took place in the Mountbatten Centre on Sunday, August 17, and it proved to be a popular event with crowds queueing round the building to enter. The festival offered people the chance to see impressive large-scale displays, buy new and retired sets, as well take part in speed building competitions.
The festival also gave people the chance to get stuck in with a dedicated building area to encourage them to create their own models. Fans of all generation enjoyed a family-fun day out as they shared their passion for Lego.
Find the pictures of The Portsmouth Brick Festival below: