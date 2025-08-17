The Portsmouth Brick Festival took place in the Mountbatten Centre on Sunday, August 17, and it proved to be a popular event with crowds queueing round the building to enter. The festival offered people the chance to see impressive large-scale displays, buy new and retired sets, as well take part in speed building competitions.

The festival also gave people the chance to get stuck in with a dedicated building area to encourage them to create their own models. Fans of all generation enjoyed a family-fun day out as they shared their passion for Lego.

Find the pictures of The Portsmouth Brick Festival below:

1 . The Portsmouth Brick Festival Jack and Max, with their dad Chris, planning their next Lego project. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

2 . The Portsmouth Brick Festival Visitors of all ages taking part in the brick-building fun. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

3 . The Portsmouth Brick Festival The Portsmouth Brick Festival took place in The Mountbatten Centre. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

4 . The Portsmouth Brick Festival Young Flynn was amazed at the train creation on display. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales