Lego enthusiasts of all ages flock to The Portsmouth Brick Festival for a family-fun day out - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 17th Aug 2025, 15:07 BST
Lego enthusiasts from across the country headed to Portsmouth for a celebration of all things bricks.

The Portsmouth Brick Festival took place in the Mountbatten Centre on Sunday, August 17, and it proved to be a popular event with crowds queueing round the building to enter. The festival offered people the chance to see impressive large-scale displays, buy new and retired sets, as well take part in speed building competitions.

The festival also gave people the chance to get stuck in with a dedicated building area to encourage them to create their own models. Fans of all generation enjoyed a family-fun day out as they shared their passion for Lego.

Find the pictures of The Portsmouth Brick Festival below:

Jack and Max, with their dad Chris, planning their next Lego project. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

1. The Portsmouth Brick Festival

Jack and Max, with their dad Chris, planning their next Lego project. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Visitors of all ages taking part in the brick-building fun. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. The Portsmouth Brick Festival

Visitors of all ages taking part in the brick-building fun. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

The Portsmouth Brick Festival took place in The Mountbatten Centre. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. The Portsmouth Brick Festival

The Portsmouth Brick Festival took place in The Mountbatten Centre. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Young Flynn was amazed at the train creation on display. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

4. The Portsmouth Brick Festival

Young Flynn was amazed at the train creation on display. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

