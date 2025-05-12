Live at the Bandstand in Portsmouth line-up and dates revealed
The free music summer event features 13 free music events taking place from 1pm to 4pm showcasing some of the city’s best musical talent. Some of the events are taking place to coincide with larger events on Southsea Common including Armed Forces Day and the Kite Festival, while others are taking place at Victoria Park, Castle Field and Kings George V playing field.
But this year also sees the Southsea Bandstand feature in the lineup after a long absence as a result of the sea defences in the area which meant it could not be used.
This year’s lineup is:
- May 25, Southsea Bandstand, showcase from The Wedgewood Rooms
- June 1, Southsea Bandstand, Nick Courtney brings Ska Day to the bandstand
- June 8, Southsea Bandstand, The Hill Brothers & Friends in showcase from The casemates
- June 15, Southsea Bandstand, Golden Touch Closing Party (Indie Rock/Pop)
- June 21, Southsea Common, The Bandstand at Armed Forces Day from the Wedgewood Rooms
- June 29, Victoria Park, Jazz in the Park
- July 5, Castle Field, Hits from across the decades
- July 6, Castle Field, Ske/Reggae/Funk/Soul/Blues
- July 13, Victoria Park, Live Latin Band, DJ and Salsa Lesson
- July 20, King George V Playing Field, Southsea squad present Soot Sprite with Perkie, Jalou and Sadie Hunter
- July 26 and 27, Southsea Common, Fresh acoustic sounds at the Kite Festive
- August 3, Southsea bandstand, The Motorshow, the Maddocks and Big Long Sun
All are subject to change depending on the weather and any alternative locations announced via the events social media channels including www.facebook.com/LiveAtTheBandstand