Live at the Bandstand in Portsmouth line-up and dates revealed

Live at the Bandstand is returning to Portsmouth this month - with the city’s bandstand area finally being included in the summer line-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free music summer event features 13 free music events taking place from 1pm to 4pm showcasing some of the city’s best musical talent. Some of the events are taking place to coincide with larger events on Southsea Common including Armed Forces Day and the Kite Festival, while others are taking place at Victoria Park, Castle Field and Kings George V playing field.

But this year also sees the Southsea Bandstand feature in the lineup after a long absence as a result of the sea defences in the area which meant it could not be used.

Portsmouth City Council have announced that Live at the Bandstand will be returning to Southsea at the end of this month. | Alex Shute

This year’s lineup is:

May 25, Southsea Bandstand, showcase from The Wedgewood Rooms

June 1, Southsea Bandstand, Nick Courtney brings Ska Day to the bandstand

June 8, Southsea Bandstand, The Hill Brothers & Friends in showcase from The casemates

June 15, Southsea Bandstand, Golden Touch Closing Party (Indie Rock/Pop)

June 21, Southsea Common, The Bandstand at Armed Forces Day from the Wedgewood Rooms

June 29, Victoria Park, Jazz in the Park

July 5, Castle Field, Hits from across the decades

July 6, Castle Field, Ske/Reggae/Funk/Soul/Blues

July 13, Victoria Park, Live Latin Band, DJ and Salsa Lesson

July 20, King George V Playing Field, Southsea squad present Soot Sprite with Perkie, Jalou and Sadie Hunter

July 26 and 27, Southsea Common, Fresh acoustic sounds at the Kite Festive

August 3, Southsea bandstand, The Motorshow, the Maddocks and Big Long Sun

All are subject to change depending on the weather and any alternative locations announced via the events social media channels including www.facebook.com/LiveAtTheBandstand