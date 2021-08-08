Rapscallions, which is in Osborne Road, is pirate-themed.

The cocktail bar and restaurant opened its doors for the first time on Friday night.

Excitement has been building for Rapscallions’ arrival – and now we can show you what it looks like inside the bar.

The photos can be viewed in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Rapscallions A general view of inside Rapscallions, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: habibur rahman Buy photo

2. Rapscallions First customers Joe Smith, Max Winslade and Curtis Bell at Rapscallions. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: habibur rahman Buy photo

3. Rapscallions General manager, Fahren Smith and his staff at Rapscallions, Southsea on 6 August 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: habibur rahman Buy photo

4. Rapscallions Staff James Jones and Max Winslade at Rapscallions, Southsea on 6 August 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: habibur rahman Buy photo