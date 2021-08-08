First customers Joe Smith, Max Winslade and Curtis Bell dive into a cocktail at Rapscallions. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Look inside Rapscallions the new pirate-themed rum bar in Southsea

TAKE a look inside a highly-anticipated new rum bar which has opened in Southsea.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 4:55 am

Rapscallions, which is in Osborne Road, is pirate-themed.

The cocktail bar and restaurant opened its doors for the first time on Friday night.

Excitement has been building for Rapscallions’ arrival – and now we can show you what it looks like inside the bar.

1. Rapscallions

A general view of inside Rapscallions, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: habibur rahman

2. Rapscallions

First customers Joe Smith, Max Winslade and Curtis Bell at Rapscallions. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: habibur rahman

3. Rapscallions

General manager, Fahren Smith and his staff at Rapscallions, Southsea on 6 August 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: habibur rahman

4. Rapscallions

Staff James Jones and Max Winslade at Rapscallions, Southsea on 6 August 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: habibur rahman

